Global Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Overview:
“The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market was valued at $2,260 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,737 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.”
In terms of volume, the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market accounted for 727 thousand units in 2017 and is projected to reach 1,364 thousand units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
External defibrillators are lightweight and portable devices used to deliver a therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions, such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices are important to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest.
The external defibrillators market for hospital and pre-hospital is expected to experience significant growth owing to the rapid rise in the geriatric population with an elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases, an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and a high presence of unmet medical needs especially in untapped economies, during the forecast period. However, limited insurance coverage and high cost of defibrillators are projected to impede market growth. However, lucrative opportunities in emerging economies and a surge in the adoption of external defibrillators in hospital & pre-hospital treatment provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.
The global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market is segmented into type, end-user, and region. According to type, the market is bifurcated into manual external defibrillator and automated external defibrillator. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals (general wards, ICU, emergency room, and others) and pre-hospital (EMS, fire department, police, private transport companies, and others). Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa).
Key Benefits for Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
Hospital And Pre-hospital External Defibrillator Market Key Market Segments:
By Type
Manual Defibrillators
Automated Defibrillators
By End-User
Hospitals
General Wards
ICU
Emergency Room (ER)
Others
Pre-Hospital
Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
Fire Departments
Police
Private Transport Companies
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle-East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East and Africa
List of Key Players Profiled in the Report
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Aurora Capital Group. (Cardiac Science Corporation)
General electric company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
MEDIANA CORPORATION
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.
Progetti srl
SCHILLER AG
STRYKER CORPORATION
List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)
Bexen Cardio
Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Geräte GmbH
WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH
Seeuco Electronics Technology
