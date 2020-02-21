South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

flexible endoscope Market Overview:

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy.

“The South Asia flexible endoscope market was valued at $284 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $510 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.”

Flexible endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as a camera or light source at the tip of endoscopes that help physicians or medical professionals to analyze the internal organs of interest. Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in the colon, and changes in bowel habits. Moreover, it is categorized based on the area of the body that are investigated. This includes knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. An increase in the incidence rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propels the demand for endoscopic devices.

The surge in the geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques is expected to augment the demand for endoscopic devices across healthcare settings. This in turn fuels the market growth. However, the dearth of trained professionals for handling of endoscopic devices impedes the growth of the market. Conversely, high untapped potential in emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for market expansion.

The South Asia flexible endoscope market is segmented based on application into bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. Depending on end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Country-wise, the market is analyzed across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the rest of Asia.

Key Benefits flexible endoscope market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South Asia flexible endoscope market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

flexible endoscope Key Market Segments:

Market by Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Neuro Endoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Country

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Rest of South Asia

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation Magnum

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Hoya Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co Kg.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Vimex sp. z.o.o. (Vimex Endoscopy)

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Richard Wolf GmbH

Xion GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Hill Rom Holding, Inc

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2256-south-asia-flexible-endoscope-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com