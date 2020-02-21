Global Virtual Fitting Room Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global virtual fitting room market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 20.5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”



The advent of advanced shopping is considered as a major growth trend for the global virtual fitting room market.

The key drivers for the virtual fitting room market are increasing adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the customer’s shopping experience, digitization, a growing number of smartphone users coupled with increasing online shopping. A growing number of smartphone users are rising the online shopping trend that is significantly impacting the virtual fitting room market. Further, new technologies adoption is also impacting the shopping behavior of the customers. For instance, as per the Pew Research Centre, citizen incorporates a wide range of digital tools and platforms in the shopping decisions. In addition, in 2016, about 8 in 10 Americans were online shoppers and also represent that 79% of the U.S. adults are online shoppers as per the pew research Centre. Similarly, in India, about 25% of the total internet users in 2018 were online shoppers as compared to 9% in 2013 of the total internet users as per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. Thus, a growing number of online shoppers are significantly supplementing the adoption & growth virtual fitting room. Furthermore, growing need to reduce return rates coupled with the increasing number of partnerships are expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the virtual fitting room market across the globe.

On the basis of segmentation, the virtual fitting room market is segmented into end-user, component and use case. The component segment is classified into software, hardware, and services of which service segment dominates the market owing to the increasing adoption of software platforms and tools. On the basis of use cases, the market is bifurcated into apparel, accessories, eyewear, jewelry and watches, beauty & cosmetics and others. Apparel segment is the dominating segment of use-cases. The application segment is diversified into clinical, financial and operational and administrative. On the basis of the end-user segment, the market is classified into a physical and virtual store.

The regional analysis of the virtual fitting room market considers key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and ROW. North America holds the leading position in the virtual fitting room market owing to the presence of a large number of smartphone users coupled with a growing number of online shopping users. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in terms of market share. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. In addition, the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the regions is also witnessing significant growth in the region.



The leading market players mainly include-

Metail

Zugara

True Fit

Total Immersion

3D-A-Porter

Magic Mirror

AstraFit

Fit Analytics

Visualook

ELSE Corp

Imaginate Technologies, Inc.

Reactive Reality Gmbh

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Component

Software

Hardware

Services



By end-user

Physical store

Virtual store



By use cases:

Apparel

Eye wear

Jewelry &Watches

Beauty & cosmetics

Others

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of the Global Virtual fitting room Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors