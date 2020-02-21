Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

varicose vein treatment market overview:

“The global varicose vein treatment market was valued at $376.64 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $589.06 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.”

Varicose veins are abnormal, dilated blood vessels caused by the weakening of the vessel’s walls. These veins appear to be swollen, a twisted, cluster of blue or purple veins under the skin. Varicose vein disorder affects millions of people all around the world Symptoms usually appear at the age of 40 and generally appear in the legs. A varicose vein is harmful to health if they lead to venous stasis ulcers, phlebitis, thrombosis, venous hemorrhage, or fungal and bacterial infections. According to the American Society of Vascular surgery, at least 20 to 25 million Americans are suffering from a varicose vein, among them, 17% are men and 33% are women.

A considerable rise in prevalence of varicose vein problems, the surge in geriatric population, advanced varicose vein treatment devices, engagement in an occupation that increases the prevalence of varicose vein treatment and technological advancements globally, boost the growth of the market. Whereas, an increase in the level of awareness, as well as development in the emerging markets, creates numerous opportunities in the varicose vein treatment market.

The global varicose vein treatment market is segmented based on procedure, product, end-user, and region. Based on the procedure, the market is endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, surgical ligation/stripping. Based on product the market is segmented into ablation devices, sclerotherapy injection and others. Ablation devices is further divided into radiofrequency ablation devices, laser ablation devices and others. Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for varicose vein treatment market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

varicose vein treatment Key Market Segments:

By Procedure

Injection Sclerotherapy

Endovenous Ablation

Surgical Ligation/Stripping

By Product

Sclerotherapy injection

Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Laser Ablation Devices

Others

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory centers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Alma Lasers Ltd

Angiodynamics, Inc

Biolitec AG

BTG PLC

Energist Ltd

Medtronic

Lumenis

Sciton Inc

Syneron

WONTECH Co., Ltd.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Teleflex

The Vein Company

F care Systems

Miravas

SharpLight Technologies