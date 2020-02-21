Global Glass Curtain Wall Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global glass curtain wall market is valued at approximately USD 44.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of 10.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Key drivers for the glass curtain wall market include growing demand for energy-efficient façade systems, advancements in the glass industry coupled with growth in building and construction industry. Glass curtain wall are aluminum framed lightweight glass or metal panels have wide application in industrial and construction sector for attractive architectural design with thermal efficiency and day-lighting in buildings. These glass curtain wall demands are largely attributable to the growth in the infrastructure sector’s demand for aesthetic appeal. Advancements in glass technology are significantly contributing to the market growth. The latest advancements in glass technology have resulted in a curtain wall system made of lightweight material that reduces construction costs. It used in the outer covering of the building, utilized to resist air and water infiltration, withstand wind loads and also allows natural light penetration deeper in the building. Thus, these glass curtains offer a cost and energy-efficient alternative to curtain walls for use in the commercial, residential and public sectors. Advancements in glass technology is supplementing the adoption & growth of the glass curtain wall market. Furthermore, increasing demand for green buildings is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the glass curtain wall market across the globe. However, high capital investment acts as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the glass curtain wall market is segmented into system and end-use applications. On the basis of system segment, the market is sub-segmented into unitized and stick systems of which unitized curtain wall holds the major market share owing to the growing demand for such unitized curtain wall in the commercial sector. On the basis of End-use, the market is bifurcated into commercial, residential and public. The commercial building segment is expected to hold the major share in the end-use segment owing to the growing demand for smooth exteriors glass façade on buildings.

The regional analysis of the glass curtain wall market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and ROW. North America holds the leading position in glass curtain wall market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in terms of market share. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. Further, growing infrastructure buildings and construction industries are largely contributing to the glass curtain wall market growth in the region.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By System

Unitized

Stick

By End-use:

Commercial

Public

Residential

By Regions:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

