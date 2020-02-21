Global Smart Ticketing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Smart Ticketing Market is valued approximately at USD 10.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.99% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Smart ticketing is the advanced ticketing system, where a price ticket to travel is kept electronically on a chip instead of being written or issued on a paper. This new technology is an enormously efficient, useful and cost-effective tool as compared to the traditional ticketing system. In most sensible ticketing schemes, the microchip on a price ticket is embedded in a smartcard. For this reason, smart ticketing is often known as smartcard schemes. Affordable access to rapid transit with the help of smart transit systems coupled with huge demand for smart ticketing from sports and entertainment and tourism industries are some of the key driving factors of the market growth. In addition, the adoption of blockchain coupled with an increasing number of cashless transactions is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the smart ticketing industry. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, a cashless transaction in India is estimated to reach about $1 trillion annually by 2025. However, high setup costs for the smart ticketing system impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Smart Ticketing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading smart ticketing solution vendors coupled with the growing tourism industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as technological advancements and increasing usage of mobile devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Ticketing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cubic Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Conduent

Vix Technology

Rambus

Hid Global

Gemalto Nv

Giesecke+Devrient

Indra Sistemas

Confidex

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Offering:

Hardware

Software & Services

By Application:

Transportation

Sports & Entertainment

By communication

Near-Field Communication

Rfid

Barcode

Cellular Network

Wi-Fi

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Smart Ticketing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5023-global-smart-ticketing-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com