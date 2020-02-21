Global Plant Phenotyping Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Plant Phenotyping Market valued approximately USD 113.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

With the increasing population, the need to grow high-yielding crops for the fulfillment of food security needs has also increased. High frequency of extreme weather situations and global warming may affect livestock adversely. Thus, livestock like crop, forestry, and aquaculture productivity need to be secured for the future. This is the major factor driving the growth of the Global Plant Phenotyping Market Furthermore, the requirement of new methodology and techniques to enhance productivity and quality of crop and to mitigate the risk by various environmental challenges are aiding to the growth of the market. Innovations in imaging techniques facilitate better assessment of plant characteristics for the development of better crop breeds suitable for the particular environment. Imaging techniques assist in detecting optical properties of plants by using various technologies like imaging spectroscopy, infrared imaging, fluorescence imaging, and visible light imaging, whose, data sorts from macroscopic to molecular scale. A phenotype refers to the composite of an organism’s observable characteristics or traits, such as its morphology, development, biochemical or physiological properties, behavior, and products of behavior. A phenotype is a result produced by the expression of an organism’s genetic code, its genotype, as well as the influence of environmental factors and the interactions between the two. The basic use of plant phenotype is to gain knowledge of various plants and to utilize this knowledge for manufacturing crops that have high productivity and sustainability.

The regional analysis of the Global Plant Phenotyping Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

 Equipment

 Software

 Sensors

By Services:

 Measurement Acquisition & Data Analysis

 Statistical Analysis

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Lemnatec, Delta-T Devices Ltd., Saga Robotics, Heinz Walz, Phenospex, Keygene, Phenomix, SMO bvba, Cropdesign (BASF SE), Qubit Systems Inc. (Qubit Phenomics), Conviron, Photon Systems Instruments, WPS B.V., EarthSense, Inc., WIWAM, Rothamsted Research Limited, VBCF and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

