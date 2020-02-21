Global Pharmacogenomics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global pharmacogenomics market generated $5,312.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $10,265.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.61% from 2018 to 2025.”

Pharmacogenomics is the field of science that evaluates the genetic makeup of an individual that affects the response to drugs. Pharmacogenomics combines the knowledge of pharmacology and genomics. It deals with the interaction of genetic variation and its influence over the drug response in patients by correlating gene expression and its variability leading to drug efficacy or toxicity.

There has been a surge in demand for the use of pharmacogenomics as a tool to customize and optimize drug therapy to suit the patients’ genomic profile ensuring maximum efficacy and minimal adverse effects. Pharmacogenomics is a branch that studies the correlation between the genomic profile of the patient and the effects of the drug over it. Pharmacogenomics belongs to the field of personalized medicine that promises the development of pharmacogenomics-based diagnostics tests in which drugs and drug combinations are optimized suiting the individual genotype. Pharmacogenomics is a field of science dealing with the identification of single nucleotide polymorphism in the interspecies and the effects it has over the drug diagnosis test that is used to identify the best-suited drug, which is expected to not have an adverse effect on the patient and help the drug act effectively on the target.

There is an increase in the demand for pharmacogenomics-based drug discovery and diagnostics owing to growth in prevalence of cancer, drug recalls, the surge in awareness of pharmacogenomics diagnosis for treatment of cancer, a higher number of R&D studies, and rise in adoption of pharmacogenomics in the development of drugs for pain management with better efficacy. Government initiatives and huge investments by private companies in R&D drive the pharmacogenomics market. Furthermore, the surge in the aging population and rise in the global incidences of cancer are anticipated to boost the market growth. The application of high throughput genomic technologies in biomedical research and therapeutic procedures accelerate market progression.

The global pharmacogenomics market is segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segregated as a polymerase chain reaction, microarray, sequencing techniques, mass spectrometry, and electrophoresis. Based on the application, the pharmacogenomics market is further categorized into cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurological diseases, and pain management among others. Based on end-user, it is segmented as hospitals & clinics, research institutions, and academic institutes. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



Market by Technology

o Polymerase Chain Reaction

o Microarray

o Sequencing

o Mass Spectrometry

o Electrophoresis

o Others



Market by Application

o Oncology

o Infectious diseases

o Cardiovascular diseases

o Neurological diseases

o Psychiatry

o Pain management

o Others



By End-User

o Hospitals and clinics

o Research institutions

o Academic institutes



By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Admiral Health

• Dynamic DNA Laboratories

• Empire Genomics, LLC

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Illumina, Inc

• OneOme, LLC

• Myriad Genetics Inc

• OPKO Health, Inc (GeneDx.)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Assurex Health Inc.

• Admiral Health

• Bayer AG

