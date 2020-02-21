Global Animal Vaccines Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Veterinary vaccines are used for the prevention of diseases that affect animals. Animal vaccination is a cost-effective solution to maintain animal health and sustainability, offering various benefits such as improved animal health & welfare of companion animals, improvement in livestock products, and prevention of transmission of diseases from animals to humans. Humans are largely dependent on animals, as they are the major source of milk, meat, and other dairy products. Thus, the demand for animal products also increases with a rise in population, fueling the production of vaccines for cattle, pigs, poultry, and sheep.

“The global animal vaccines market generated revenue of $7,571 in 2017 and is estimated to reach $11,885 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.”

The animal vaccines market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, and geography. By product type, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Based on animal type, it is classified into companion animals, cattle, pigs, poultry, and sheep. The companion animal segment is sub-segmented into dogs, cats, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The animal vaccines market is growing at a steady pace due to the increase in pet ownership in developed countries and rise in the number of cattle & poultry in developing countries. Furthermore, the rise in investment for R&D of vaccines, which inhibit the growth of antibiotic-resistant organisms boosts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in demand for animal vaccines has led to the emergence of multiple new vaccines, However, lack of animal health awareness and the possibility of adverse impact on veterinary vaccines on human and other animal health can restrain the growth of animal vaccines market. Furthermore, the advancement in vaccine products and the production of animal vaccines for hybrid animals can help open new avenues for the growth of the animal vaccines market.

• By Product

o Attenuated Vaccines

o Inactivated Vaccines

o Subunit Vaccines

o Toxoid Vaccines

o Conjugate Vaccines

o Recombinant Vaccines

o DNA Vaccines



• By Animal Type

o Companion Animals

 Dogs

 Cats

 Others

o Cattle

o Fish

o Pigs

o Poultry

o Sheep



• By Region

o North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 Australia

 India

 South Korea

 Taiwan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Brazil

 Turkey

 Venezuela

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report include the following:

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Boehringer

• Ingelheim GmbH

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Sanofi S.A.

• Nutreco N.V.

• Virbac S.A.

The other players of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market include (companies not profiled in the report):

 Nexvet

 PHL Associates, Inc.

 Hygieia Biological Laboratories

 Colorado Serum Company

 Pfizer

 Arko Laboratories, Ltd.