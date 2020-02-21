Global Dialyzer Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global dialyzer market was valued at $2,810 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $4,529 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2018 to 2025.”

Dialyzers, also known as artificial kidneys, used during hemodialysis are fortified with a wide variety of membranes and within both the cellulosic and synthetic classes. Dialyzers are bifurcated into high-flux dialyzers and low-flux dialyzers. Among these, high-flux dialyzers are preferred while performing hemodialysis, as they are efficient and help remove larger molecules while performing dialysis as compared to the low-flux dialyzer.

The considerable rise in the geriatric population and the increase in the incidence of renal diseases, especially end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are the key factors that contribute toward the growth of the global dialyzer market. Further, an increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services, a surge in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and a shortage of kidneys for transplantation are expected to propel the market growth. Although the dialyzer market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market. The high-cost procedure of hemodialysis and associated complications such as severe anemia and fluid overload is anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements leading to better adoption and opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global dialyzer market.

The dialyzer market is segmented based on type and region. Based on type, the market is divided into high-flux dialyzer and low-flux dialyzer. Based on the end-user, the market is bifurcated into in-center dialyzer and home dialyzer. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dialyzer market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

 A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided.

 A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

 An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the dialyzer market.

 Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

• High-Flux Dialyzer

• Low-Flux Dialyzer



By End-User

• In -Center Dialyzer

• Home Dialyzer



By Region

o North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Austria

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Taiwan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd

• Bain Medical Equipment

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

• Nikkiso Co., LTD.

• Medtronic Plc. (Bellco),

• Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd

• Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited

• Weigao Group

• Farmasol

• China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Medica Group

• JMS Co. Ltd

• Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd

• Medivators, Inc.

• Dialifegroup

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2181-dialyzer-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com