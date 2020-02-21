Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“The Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market was valued at 4038.82 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 5321.93 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% during 2017-2023.”

Inorganic zinc silicate (IOZS) coatings comprise metallic zinc held in a glassy silicate matrix. The zinc metal provides galvanic corrosion protection to the mild steel substrate, whilst the coating’s porosity provides voids that contribute to ongoing protection to the mild steel.

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals can be divided into five categories: Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Chloride, Zinc Borate and other type. Zinc Oxide type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 51.59% in 2017, followed by Zinc Sulfate type, account for 24.75% and Zinc Chloride type account for 7.88%.

The consumption market share of global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals in Agriculture & Animal Husbandry use, Food & pharmaceutical Industry use, Rubber/Tires use, Ceramic/Glass use, Chemical Industry and other applications have been stable year by year, at 21.60%, 14.64%, 32.76%, 18.27%, 7.20% and 5.53% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Inorganic Zinc Chemicals in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market has the most promising sales prospects in Rubber/Tires use.

XYZ research center data shows that United States is the biggest contributor to the Inorganic Zinc Chemicals revenue market, accounted for 23.93% of the total global market with a revenue of 966.36 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 20.67% with a revenue of 834.74 million USD.

US Zinc is the largest company in the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market, accounted for 8.94% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Umicore and Zochem, accounted for 5.84% and 4.28% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Inorganic Zinc Chemicals industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top eight producers account for less 30 % of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Pcs), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Inorganic Zinc Chemicals for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Inorganic Zinc Chemicals sales volume, Price (USD/Pcs), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

US Zinc

Zochem

Umicore

Zinc Nacional

ISKY

Xinxin Chemical

Bohigh

Zinc Oxide LLC

Silox

Hebei Yuanda

Hunan Jingshi

God Leaves

Rech Chemical

GH Chemicals

Newsky

Best-selling Chemical

Rubamin

Grillo

Haolin Chemicals

DaHua Chemical

Mario Pilato

Brueggemann

A-Esse

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Sulfate

Zinc Chloride

Zinc Borate

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Inorganic Zinc Chemicals for each application, including

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Food and pharmaceutical industry

Rubber/Tires

Ceramic/Glass

Chemical Industry