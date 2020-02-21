General News
Global Cyclopentane Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“The Global Cyclopentane market was valued at 177.51 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 198.63 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.89% during 2017-2023.”
Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10, consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is ?94 °C and its boiling point is 49 °C.
Cyclopentane can be divided into three categories: Content <95% type, Content 95%-98% type and Content >98% type. Content 95%-98% type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 63.60% in 2017, followed by Content >98% type, account for 28.01% and Content <95% type account for 10.81%.
The consumption market share of global Cyclopentane in Refrigerator use, Heater use, Chemical Solvent use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 49.25%, 29.72%, 8.76% and 12.28% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Cyclopentane in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Cyclopentane market has the most promising sales prospects in Refrigerator use.
At present, the manufacturers of cyclopentane are concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan, China. China is the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 38% in 2016. The follow areas are Europe, USA. The global production of cyclopentane increases from 103 K MT in 2012 to 123 K MT in 2016.
In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of cyclopentane are Beijing Eastern Acrylic, DYMATIC Chemicals (Meilong Cyclopentane Chemical), Haltermann, Chevron Phillips, Maruzen Petrochemical. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Cyclopentane for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Global Cyclopentane market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Cyclopentane sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:
Haltermann
Chevron Phillips
Maruzen (Chemiway)
HPL
YNCC
South Hampton Resources
INEOS
LG Chemecial
SK Global Chemical
Beijing Eastern Acrylic
DYMATIC Chemicals
Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
Content <95%
Content 95%-98%
Content >98%
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Cyclopentane for each application, including:
Refrigerator
Heater
Chemical Solvent
Others
