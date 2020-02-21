Global Bioinformatics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global bioinformatics market generated $6,389.00 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $18,233.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025”

Bioinformatics is the combination of information technology, statistics, molecular biology, and algorithms to analyze the data obtained from various experiments. It includes collecting biological data, preparation of a computational model, solving computational modeling problems, and evaluation of the computational algorithm. Bioinformatics uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data, which can be used in drug discovery and developments.

The global bioinformatics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to the rise in need for integrated data and an increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled personnel and common data formats is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, an increase in the need for integrated solutions & systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on technology & services, application, sector, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services. Based on the application, it is classified into metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics, genomics, and others. Depending on the sector, it is segregated into medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics, academics, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Technology & Services

o Knowledge Management Tools

 Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

 Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

o Bioinformatics Platforms

 Sequence Analysis Platforms

 Sequence Alignment Platforms

 Sequence Manipulation Platforms

 Structural Analysis Platforms

 Others

o Bioinformatics Services

 Sequencing Services

 Database & Management

 Data Analysis

 Others

• By Application

o Metabolomics

o Molecular Phylogenetics

o Transcriptomics

o Proteomics

o Chemoinformatics

o Genomics

o Others

• By Sector

o Medical Bioinformatics

o Animal Bioinformatics

o Agriculture Bioinformatics

o Academics

o Others

• By Region

o North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Sweden

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• Vietnam

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Nigeria

• Malawi

• Zambia

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio)

• Dassault Systems

• Eurofins Scientific

• Illumina Inc.

• Bruker Daltonics Inc.

• Biomax Informatics AG

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• Accelrys, Inc.

• Affymetrix, Inc.

• SA Nonlinear Dynamics

• Quest Diagnostics, Inc.