Global Demineralized Allografts Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“The Global Demineralized Allografts market was valued at 619.10 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 943.64 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.80% during 2017-2022.”

Demineralized Allografts is tissue harvested from one individual and implanted into another of the same species. In a search for an adequate substitute for autogenous bone, cadaveric allograft has been a viable option. Structural and morselized forms are available and prepared as either fresh-frozen or freeze-dried. These grafts provide a structural framework or scaffold for host tissue to grow, hence making allograft osteoconductive. Conversely, its osteoinductive properties are mediocre at best. Upon implantation, the host is expected to experience an intricate immune response. Freezing or freeze-drying the allograft is crucial in minimizing this reaction; however, the fundamental properties of the material may be altered. Demineralized Allografts can be divided into four categories: Gel type, Putty type, Putty with Chips type and other types. Putty type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 46.28% in 2017, followed by Gel type, account for 19.53% and Putty with Chips type account for 18.95%.

The consumption market share of global Demineralized Allografts in Dental use, Spine Surgery use, and Trauma Surgery use have been stable year by year, at 31.03%, 26.68%, and 42.29% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Demineralized Allografts in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Demineralized Allografts market has the most promising sales prospects in Trauma Surgery use. Data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Demineralized Allografts revenue market, accounting for 90.50% of the total global market with a revenue of 560.26 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 9.03% with a revenue of 560.26 million USD.Medtronic is the largest company in the global Demineralized Allografts market, accounted for 36.29% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by J &J (DePuy Synthes) and Zimmer, accounted for 32.31% and 11.70% of the revenue market share in 2017. These are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Demineralized Allografts for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Demineralized Allografts market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Demineralized Allografts sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Medtronic

J &J (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer

Stryker Corporation

Straumann

RTI Surgical

Surgical Esthetics

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Gel

Putty

Putty with Chips

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Demineralized Allografts for each application, including:

Dental

Spine Surgery

Trauma Surgery