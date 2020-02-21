Global EVOH Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep market was valued at 845.03 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1089.78 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.33% during 2017-2022.

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is a thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep can be divided into five categories: Ethylene(mol%)＜29 type, 29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35 type, 35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38 type, 38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44 type and Ethylene(mol%)≥44 type. 29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35 type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 33.44% in 2016, followed by Ethylene(mol%)＜29 type, account for 20.17% and 38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44 type account for 19.66%.

The consumption market share of global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep in Food Packaging Material use, Household Wrapping Material use, Automotive Gas Tanks use, Pipes For Floor Heating Systems use, Wall Coverings use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 46.93%, 15.67%, 25.22%, 3.95%, 2.84% and 5.38% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep market has the most promising sales prospects in Food Packaging Material use.

XYZ research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep revenue market, accounting for 50.00% of the total global market with a revenue of 422.49 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 29.40% with a revenue of 248.46 million USD.

The technical barriers of EVOH are very high which results in the industry highly concentrated. There are only three manufacturers, for the time being, Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical. And due to the plant distribution characteristic, five bases, USA, UK, Belgium, Japan, and Taiwan, are catering to all of the EVOH resin demand around the world.

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep market competition by top manufacturers/players, with EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Dow

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Sinopec

Chevron Phillips

Total S.A.

LyondellBasell Industries

National Petrochemical Company

INEOS Group AG

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Ethylene(mol%)＜29

29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35

35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38

38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44

Ethylene(mol%)≥44

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep for each application, including:

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Other

