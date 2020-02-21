Global Proteomics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global proteomics market was valued at $24,361million in 2017 and is expected to reach $72,444 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.”

Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins. It is a complex study as compared to genomics, as genomes are constant, while proteomes differ depending on the cells and time.

The global proteomics market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, owing to the increased utility of proteomics in the diagnosis of diseases and the identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Factors such as rise in focus of key players toward product development, surge in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines, and technological advancements in proteomics are expected to drive the market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of instruments, and a dearth of qualified researchers are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global proteomics market is segmented based on components, applications, and regions. On the basis of components, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and services. The reagents segment is further classified into microarray, spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, immunoassay, and protein fractionation reagents. Likewise, the proteomics instruments segment is sub-segmented into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. The spectrometry segment is subdivided into mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry.

Likewise, the chromatography segment is subclassified into HPLC systems, ion chromatography, affinity chromatography, and supercritical fluid chromatography. The applications covered in the study include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caprion Biosciences, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global proteomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2017–2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market by components helps to understand the various types of instruments used across geographies.

• A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

• Key market players have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning, and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Key Market Segments



By Component

• Instruments

o Microarray

o Spectrometry

 Mass Spectrometry

 NMR Spectrometry

o X-ray Crystallography

o Chromatography

 HPLC Systems

 Ion Chromatography

 Affinity Chromatography

 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

o Electrophoresis

o Surface Plasmon Resonance

o Protein Fractionation Reagents

• Reagents

o Microarray

o Spectroscopy

o X-ray Crystallography

o Chromatography

o Electrophoresis

o Immunoassay

o Protein Fractionation Reagents

• Services



By Application

• Drug Discovery

• Disease Diagnosis

• Others



By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA