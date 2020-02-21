Global Chromium Trioxide Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“The Global Chromium Trioxide market was valued at 543.01 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 554.34 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 0.34% during 2017-2023.”

Chromium Trioxide is an inorganic compound with the formula CrO3. It is the acidic anhydride of chromic acid and is sometimes marketed under the same name. This compound is a dark-purple solid under anhydrous conditions, bright orange when wet and which dissolves in water concomitant with hydrolysis. Millions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly for electroplating. Chromium trioxide is a powerful oxidizer and a suspected carcinogen.

Chromium Trioxide can be divided into three categories: Purity 99.7% type, Purity 99.8% type, and Purity 99.9% type. Purity 99.8% type accounted for the highest proportion in the production market, with a figure of 59.76% in 2017, followed by Purity 99.7% type, account for 21.90% and Purity 99.9% type account for 18.34%.

The consumption market share of global Chromium Trioxide in Electroplating Industry use, Wood Preservation use, Printing and Dyeing Industry use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 46.01%, 24.39%, 16.80% and 12.80% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Chromium Trioxide in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Chromium Trioxide market has the most promising sales prospects in Electroplating Industry use.

XYZ research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Chromium Trioxide revenue market, accounting for 38.20% of the total global market with a revenue of 207.44 million USD in 2017, followed by USA, 23.60% with a revenue of 128.14 million USD.

Chromium Trioxide industry is highly concentrated, the manufacturers have high bargaining power over downstream users. Also, the target client is mainly small and medium-sized players. Leading suppliers in the industry are Lanxess, Soda Sanayii, Elementis, Hunter Chemical, Aktyubinsk, MidUral Group, NPCC, Zhenhua Chemical, Yinhe Chemical, etc.

