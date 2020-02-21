Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global BCG vaccines sales market was valued at $45 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.”

BCG vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine used for the prevention of tuberculosis. It is administered to newborns from tuberculosis and leprosy prevalent regions. This vaccine is generally administered to children at birth in countries with a high incidence of TB. However, in low incidence regions, only children at high risk are typically immunized, whereas adults are generally not immunized. However, adults (up to the age of 35) who are frequently exposed to drug-resistant TB may also be given the BCG vaccine.

Major factors that drive market growth are an increase in the prevalence of tuberculosis and the rise in technological advancements in vaccine research. Moreover, an increase in government initiatives and a focus on immunization programs globally boost market growth. However, side-effects and a global shortage of BCG vaccine restrain market growth. Furthermore, the untapped market potential in developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market development.

This report segments the BCG vaccine sales market based on drug type, usage, end-user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug type, it is bifurcated into immune BCG and therapy BCG. On the basis of usage, the market is categorized into tuberculosis and bladder cancer. Based on end-user, it is segmented into adults and pediatrics. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the BCG vaccine sales market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

 A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

 In-depth analysis of BCG vaccine sales based on drug type such as immune BCG and therapy BCG is carried out in the report.

 The global BCG vaccine sales market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance with the key cities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Drug Type

• Immune BCG

• Therapy BCG



By Usage

• Tuberculosis

• Bladder Cancer



By End-User

• Pediatrics

• Adults



By Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT (DEVICE PROVIDERS)

• AJ Vaccines

• China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm)

• Greensignal Bio Pharma Limited

• Intervax Ltd

• Japan BCG Laboratory

• Merck & Company Inc

• Sanofi S.A

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

• Statens Serum Institute

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Shanyao Group

• Shanghai Institute of Biological Products

• BCG Vaccine Laboratory India