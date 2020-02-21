General News
Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1% over 2017-2022.”
The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost-effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics. It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionery, fast food, and vegetables.BOPP Synthetic Paper is an application in Label and Non-Label.
The proportion of BOPP Synthetic Paper used in Non-Label was about 58.8% in 2016. Asia region was the largest supplier of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 53.2% in 2016. North America was the second-largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying the production market share about 41.3% in 2016. Asia was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Asia, Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2016. Market competition is intense. Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; they have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of BOPP Synthetic Paper for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Global BOPP Synthetic Paper market competition by top manufacturers/players, with BOPP Synthetic Paper sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:
Yupo
Nan Ya Plastics
HOP Industries
American Profol
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
Coated Synthetic Paper
Uncoated Synthetic Paper
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of BOPP Synthetic Paper for each application, including:
Label
Non-Label
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6740-global-bopp-synthetic-paper-sales-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com