Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1% over 2017-2022.”

The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost-effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics. It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionery, fast food, and vegetables.BOPP Synthetic Paper is an application in Label and Non-Label.

The proportion of BOPP Synthetic Paper used in Non-Label was about 58.8% in 2016. Asia region was the largest supplier of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 53.2% in 2016. North America was the second-largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying the production market share about 41.3% in 2016. Asia was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Asia, Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2016. Market competition is intense. Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; they have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of BOPP Synthetic Paper for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global BOPP Synthetic Paper market competition by top manufacturers/players, with BOPP Synthetic Paper sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Yupo

Nan Ya Plastics

HOP Industries

American Profol

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Coated Synthetic Paper

Uncoated Synthetic Paper

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of BOPP Synthetic Paper for each application, including:

Label

Non-Label