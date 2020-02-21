Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The laboratory equipment and disposables market accounted for $24,286 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $37,872 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.”

The laboratory is a setting that is equipped to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analyses of different scientific materials. To perform these activities, the laboratories use equipment and disposables such as incubators, laminar flow hood, micromanipulation systems, centrifuges, lab air filtration systems, scopes, sonicators & homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and other equipment. The disposables required during clinical testing include pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, masks, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables. These are used to perform different tests such as analysis of urine, blood, body tissues, and other body fluids. These are also employed in microbiological and pathological testing.

The major factors such as technological advancements in the field of laboratory equipment, an increase in a number of clinical diagnostic procedures and a rise in private & public healthcare investments globally drive market growth. In addition, favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment further supplement the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in research related to life science and biotechnology boosts the growth of the laboratory equipment and disposables market. However, the high cost of technologically advanced laboratory equipment and a dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations hamper the market growth. Moreover, growth in the adoption of clinical diagnostic testing and high market potential in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

This report segments the laboratory equipment and disposables market on the basis of type and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on type, the market is divided into equipment and disposables. Equipment is further divided into incubators, laminar flow hood, micromanipulation systems, centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators & homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and other equipment. Similarly, the disposables segment is further classified into pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, masks, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

• Equipment

o Incubators

o Laminar Flow Hood

o Micro Manipulation Systems

o Centrifuges

o Lab Air Filtration System

o Scopes

o Sonicators and Homogenizers

o Autoclaves and Sterilizers

o Spectrophotometers & Microarray Equipment

o Others

• Disposables

o Pipettes

o Tips

o Tubes

o Cuvettes

o Dishes

o Gloves

o Masks

o Cell Imaging Consumables

o Cell Culture Consumables

By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Bruker Corp

• Danaher Corp

• Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

• Waters Corp

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Siemens AG

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Vitlab GmbH