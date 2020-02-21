Global Abrasive Paper Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global abrasive paper production increased from 844.8 M Sq.m in 2012 to 952.5 M Sq.m in 2016. In 2016, the global abrasive paper market was valued at 1781.18 million USD. By 2023, global abrasive paper industry is expected to reach 2821.79 million USD.”

Sandpaper or the abrasive paper is generic names used for a type of coated abrasive that consists of sheets of paper with abrasive material glued to one face. Despite the use of the names neither sand nor glass is now used in the manufacture of these products as they have been replaced by other abrasives. Sand Paper is produced in different grit sizes and is used to remove small amounts of material from surfaces, either to make them smoother (for example, in painting and wood finishing), to remove a layer of material (such as old paint), or sometimes to make the surface rougher (for example, as a preparation for gluing). The downstream of abrasive paper is wide. Abrasive paper’s main downstream customers are car manufacturers and furniture manufacturers. Abrasive paper’s main downstream customers are very scattered. Therefore, the industry’s market competition is very intense.

At present, the global market is dominated by Europe and China. China is the world’s largest production area. In 2016, China held about 30.2% of the global share of production. At the same time, China’s products are relatively low-end. High-end products are mainly occupied by manufacturers in Europe and the United States. At present, China is the world’s major exporting countries. Southeast Asia and India import Chinese products. Europe is the world’s second-largest production area.Saint-Gobain, Klingspor, 3M, Mirka, Hermes, SIA, Dongguan Golden Sun and Luxin High-tech are the main players in this industry. Saint-Gobain is a global leader. Saint-Gobain has the most comprehensive product type. In 2016, Saint-Gobain held about 15.3% of the global market share.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Abrasive Paper for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Abrasive Paper market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Abrasive Paper sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Saint-Gobain

Klingspor

3M

Mirka

Hermes

SIA

Ekamant

Nihon Kenshi

Gator

Sankyo-Rikagaku

Deerfos

Keystone

Carborundum Universal

Uneeda

Kovax

Awuko

Tung Jinn

TOA-Sankyo

Malani

Taiyo Kenmazai

Dongguan Golden Sun

Luxin High-tech

Fengmang Group

Hubei Yuli

Changzhou Kingcattle

Shandong Boss Abrasive

Guangdong Little Sun

Hubei Pagoda Abrasive

Guangdong Shunhui

Huizhou Ruifeng Abrasive

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Dry-SP

Wet-SP

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Abrasive Paper for each application, including:

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Others