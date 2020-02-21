Global Acoustic Saxophone Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

In this report, the “Acoustic Saxophone sales had reached about 154.99 million USD in 2016 from 128.15 million USD in 2012 globally, with the CAGR of 4.87%.”

Acoustic Saxophone is mainly classified into the following types: Soprano Saxophone, Alto Saxophone, Tenor Saxophone, and Baritone Saxophone. It’s mainly used for Professional Performance, Learning and Training and Individual Amateurs.

At present, the major manufacturers of Acoustic Saxophone are Conn Selmer, Yamaha, Yanagisawa, KHS, Buffet Crampon, Cannonball, Sahduoo, etc. The top five of them were holding nearly 86% sales market share in 2016. Conn Selmer, Yamaha, Yanagisawa, and KHS which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.

Global giant manufacturers’ headquarters mainly distributed in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the USA. The manufacturers in France and Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Conn Selmer have a relatively higher level of product quality. As to Japan, Yamaha has become a global leader. Production Locations of these leading brands mainly distributed in China and Taiwan areas.

The Acoustic Saxophone average price in global is keeping a steady trend, and it is greatly influenced by the prices of raw materials. Like all wind instruments, saxophones come in a variety of price points depending on reputation, quality of craftsmanship, construction materials, and construction methods. Although there are lots of options in materials, generally beginner saxophones are made with yellow brass bodies and clear lacquer. Either brass or nickel-silver keys are common. The global average price of Acoustic Saxophone was about 1978 $/unit in 2016. The price may see a declining trend if more capacity goes into operation and the price of the raw material gets a reduction in the future.

Geographically, global Acoustic Saxophone market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Conn Selmer

Yanagisawa

Yamaha

KHS

Buffet Crampon

Cannonball

Sahduoo Saxophone

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into

Soprano Saxophone

Alto Saxophone

Tenor Saxophone

Baritone Saxophone

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Acoustic Saxophone for each application, including

Professional Performance

Learning and Training

Individual Amateurs

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Acoustic Saxophone

from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

