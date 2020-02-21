Global Culture Media Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Culture media is any solid or liquid preparation made precisely for the growth, storage, maintenance, and transport of microorganisms and different types of cells. The array of various media available in research allows the culturing of cell types and microorganisms.

“The global culture media market was valued at $4,088 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $7,609 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.”

The rise in the production of biopharmaceuticals and an increase in demand for cell culture media have fueled the growth of the culture media market. Moreover, an increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries drive the culture media market growth.

However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media and the dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of the emerging markets and increase in preference for specialty media are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the culture media market.

The culture media market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Depending on the type, the market is divided into lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, classical media, serum-free media, specialty media, stem cell media, and others. By application, it is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, stem cell technologies, drug discovery, and others. According to the end-user, it is classified into the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. As per region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Type

o Lysogeny Broth

o Chemically Defined Media

o Classical Media

o Serum-free Media

o Specialty Media

o Stem Cell Media

o Custom Media Formulation

o Others



• By Application

o Cancer Research

o Biopharmaceuticals

o Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

o Stem Cell Technologies

o Drug Discovery

o Others



• By Research Type

o Cytogenetics

o Cell Therapy

o Others



• By End-User

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

o Academic Institute

o Research Laboratory

o Others



• By Region

o North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 Australia

 India

 South Korea

 Taiwan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Brazil

 Saudi Arabia

 South Africa

 Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

o Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (VWR International, LLC)

o Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (Bio-Rad)

o Caisson Laboratories, Inc. (Caisson Labs)

o Cell Culture Technologies LLC (Cell Culture Technologies)

o Corning Incorporated (Corning)

o Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm)

o GE Healthcare

o HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd. (HiMedia)

o Lonza Group Ltd (Lonza)

o Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck)

o Sartorius AG (Sartorius)

o Sera Scandia A/S (Sera Scandia)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Thermo Fisher)

o Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

o Takara Bio, Inc.

o Cyagen Biosciences