Global Manual Cleaning Products Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

In this report, in terms of revenue, the market size of Manual Cleaning Products was 11246.48 million USD in 2016 and will be 14560.71 million USD in 2022. In terms of volume, the Sales of Manual Cleaning Products was about 94508.24 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 141366.12 K Units by 2022.

Cleaning products have become essential in the everyday life of the modern consumer. Manual cleaning products are a series of cleaning tools for human’s daily cleaning duties that do not add or spread pollutants or cause other unintended effects to protect health without harming the environment. The manual cleaning products were including manual floor cleaning products (such as vacuum cleaners, scrubber cleaners, commercial vacuums and so on).

Household Vacuum Cleaner accounted for the largest market with about 77% of the species of the Manual Cleaning Products. Residential Application was the largest application market in 2016.

The key players are Nilfisk, Karcher, Dyson, Electrolux, BISSELL, Tennant Company, Hako, Possehl Group), Philips, Tacony Corporation, TTI, TASKI, Newell Brands, Comac SpA, Kingclean, Shop-Vac Corporation, Emerson, Bosch, Puppy Electronic Appliances, NSS Enterprises.

Europe is the dominant producer of Manual Cleaning Products in Global, accounting for about 28% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of nearly 26% in 2016.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Manual Cleaning Products in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Manual Cleaning Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nilfisk

Karcher

Dyson

Electrolux

BISSELL

Tennant Company

Hako (Possehl Group)

Philips

Tacony Corporation

TTI

TASKI

Newell Brands

Comac SpA

Kingclean

Shop-Vac Corporation

Emerson

Bosch

Puppy Electronic Appliances

NSS Enterprises

Global Others

Global Total

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Household Vacuum Cleaner

Commercial and Industrial Cleaning Products

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Manual Cleaning Products for each application, including

Residential Application

Industrial Application

Commercial Application

Others

