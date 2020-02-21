Global PET Keg Market Research Report 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

In this report, according to the report, global end-user market for the PET Keg market was valued at $ 84.59 million in 2017 and is expected to generate a value of $ 213.91 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 12.30 % between 2017 and 2025.

A PET keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider, and soft drinks, etc. According to the study, there are two major types of PET Keg, including 20L and 30L capacity. The two types totally accounted for about 83% sales volume market share in 2017.

In terms of applications, the beer and cider segment were estimated to account for the highest sales volume share with more than 70.5 % in 2017. Of the major players of PET Keg, Patlite Corporation accounted for 17.95 % of the Global PET Keg sales volume market share in 2017. Other players included Lightweight Containers BV, Dispack Projects NV and so on.

With the popularity of craft beer, especially in the United States, Australia, Europe in recent years, demand for home use beer brewing machine is also increasing. However, the global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine revenue market is valued at 7.55 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1050.59 million USD by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 56.63% between 2017 and 2028. The development of craft beer stimulated the growth of PET Keg. Meanwhile, the development of Home Use Beer Brewing Machine slowed down the rate of growth of PET Keg.

Geographically, global PET Keg market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Petainer

Lightweight Containers BV

Dispatch Projects NV

Rehrig Pacific Company

PolyKeg S.r.l.

SCH?FER Container Systems

KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into

20L

30L

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PET Keg for each application, including

Beer

Cider

Other Drinks (including wine, soft drinks, etc.)

Production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate are the key targets for PET Keg from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

