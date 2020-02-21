Global CHPTAC Market : Growth Analysis, Trends and Scope Till 2026

CHPTAC market is turning the face of Chenicals and Materials industry. Data bridge Market Research brings to you a report on CHPTAC market which will keep you informed in this CAGR growing market by letting you know in-depth how the key players and brands are driving the market in the forecast period of 2018-2025. This report has the SWOT analysis for CHPTAC market which tells you what the drivers and restrains are for the market. It also lets you know what the key trends are in the market so that you stay ahead of the curve while also giving you the knowledge of definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends.

The Global CHPTAC Market is expected to reach 147.1 kilotons by 2025, from 113.2 kilotons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global CHPTAC Market, By End-Use Industry (Paper, Textile, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global CHPTAC Market

CHPTAC (3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride) is a liquid cationic etherification agent. It is odourless and slightly yellow compound. This is utilized for the modification of synthetic and natural polymers into quaternary ammonium composites. It is mostly utilized in guar gum, starch, cationization of cellulose and correlated cellulosic compounds. In addition to this, it is also used in petroleum, chemical, paper and water treatment industry. CHPTAC is widely used in paper industry, petroleum industry, water treatment industry, commodity chemical industry and others. Increasing demand of paper as well as rise in paper industry is driving the growth of the market. According to Statista, in 2018, specialty paper market size is estimated to be 24.7 million tons as compared to 2016, which was around 23.7 million. China is the largest paperboard and paper consumer utilizing more than 103 million metric tons annually, followed by the U.S., which has a consumption rate of more than 71 million metric tons. These factors are contributing in the growth of the CHPTAC market in assessment period.

Top Key Players:

• Sachem Inc

• The Dow Chemica Company

• Skw Quab Chemicals Inc

• Samsung Fine Chemicals

• Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Dongying J&M Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Chemigate OY

• Weifang Greatland Paper and Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Sachem Inc.

• Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• among others.

Market Drivers:

• Rapid growth of textile industry and increasing water treatment demands boosting the market.

• Increasing demand from paper industry.

• Growing demand in Asia-Pacific.

Market Restraint:

• Increasing manufacturing and shipping costs

• Environmental concerns

Market Segmentations:

Global CHPTAC Market is segmented on the basis of

• End User

• Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By End User

• Construction

• Paper

• Textile

• Water treatment

• Oil & gas

• Others

By Geography

North America

• U.S.

• Canada,

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Turkey

• Belgium

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Philippines

• Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

• Brazil

• Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape: Global CHPTAC Market

The global CHPTAC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the CHPTAC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

