Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2025

Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market By Instruments (Systems, Detectors, Auto samplers), Accessories & Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Auto sampler Accessories, Flow Management Accessories, Mobile-phase Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Others), End-User Industries (Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD0 1.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of portable gas chromatograph and rising levels of adoption of the product.

Market Definition: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

Portable gas chromatographer is used to separate and make analysis of substances that are able to vaporize below the temperature of 300 0C. This kind of portable device is mostly used in field operations. There is a growing demand for portable gas chromatograph in oil & gas, food & agriculture and environmental biosciences industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the market in near future.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the therapeutic applications of portable gas chromatograph

Increasing investments by the governmental bodies

Low maintenance costs and manufacturing costs

Market Restraints:

Costly setup and lack in expertise

Strict rules and regulations by different governments

Segmentation: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

By Instruments

Systems

Detectors

Auto samplers

Others

By Accessories & Consumables:

Columns

Column Accessories

Auto sampler Accessories

Flow Management Accessories

Mobile-phase Accessories

Pressure Regulators

Others

By End-User Industries:

Oil & Gas

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Biosciences

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, AMETEK acquired MOCON, Inc. who is a leading provider of detectors, systems, instruments, and consulting services to, safety departments, research laboratories in the medical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and other industries worldwide.

In October 2018, FLIR Systems (West Lafayette) was awarded Indiana Innovation Awards 2018 by Centric Inc. They were felicitated with this award because of their innovation on portable gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer namely FLIR Griffin G510 person.

Competitive Analysis:

Global portable gas chromatograph market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of portable gas chromatograph market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in portable gas chromatograph market are ABB, Agilent Technologies, Elster Group GmbH, Emersion Electric Co., PerkinElmer Inc., SRI Instruments, Seimens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vernier Software & Technology, LLC, Pollution Srl, Ellutia, Defiant Technologies, ECO PHYSICS AG, Eutech Scientific Services, Inc., AMETEK.Inc., Reaction Analytics Inc., Restek Corporation, Bruker, Owlstone Inc., ASAP Analytical and many more.

