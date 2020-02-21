Global Oxo Alcohols Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

For creating sustainable and profitable business strategies, valuable and actionable market insights are significant for all time. This Global Oxo Alcohols Market research document is right there to serve such needs of businesses and hence analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful of aspects. This market research document provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. This market research document involves a key data and information about the industry, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour.

Global Oxo Alcohols Market, By Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Other OXO Alcohols), Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

The Global Oxo Alcohols Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2025, from USD 15.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

Oxo alcohols are prepared by a two-step process. Firstly it is to convert ole fins to alcohols by reaction with syn gas followed by hydrogenation of the resultant aldehyde. This is done in the presence of rhodium catalyst. Different olefins such as propylene, ethylene and acetylene are used for the preparation of different kinds of oxo alcohols. The key oxo alcohols for various end-user industries are isononanol, 2-ethylhexanol, 2-propylheptanol, n-butanol and iso-butanol. They are used in the manufacturing of phthalates as a solvents and intermediates. Phthalates are used for manufacturing vinyl plasticizers. These plasticizers have applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, buildings & construction, and consumer goods. These applications account for the major driving factors for this market. The market for Oxo-alcohols is chiefly driven by escalating demand from the plasticizers as well as the solvents industry. In May 2017, Ineos acquired Arkema’s oxo alcohol business for integrating the Oxochimie joint venture and growing the global market presence in oxo alcohols, aldehydes & derivatives. They produce butanol, 2-ethyl hexanol and oxoaldehydes on behalf of its parent companies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for butyl acrylates, 2-eh acrylates

Increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks, cleaners & polish

Market Restraint:

Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives

Stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry

Segmentation: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

By Type

N-Butanol

2- Ethylhexanol

ISO Butanol

Other OXO Alcohols

By Application

Acrylates

Glycol Ethers

Acetates

Lubes

Resins

Solvents

Plasticizers

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy U.K. Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

The global oxo alcohols market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of distilled spirits market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In May 2011, Oxea company had launched a range of products under the brand name Oxsoft in order to support the increasing market shift to phthalate-free and non-VOC plasticizers. Due to launch of this product it will benefit in increase the product portfolio of the company.

Key Market Competitors: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

The key players operating in the global oxo alcohols market are

The DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

The other players in the market are, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea GmbH (Germany), Ineos (Switzerland), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), BAX Chemicals (Netherlands), Qatar Petroleum (Qater), Arkema SA (France), ZAK S.A. (Poland), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Indu Nissan Oxo Chemicals Industries Ltd (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), PDIT Group Ltd (Russia), Apratim International (India), Dhiren Chemical Industries (India)and many more.

Global Oxo Alcohols Market: Table of Contents

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

