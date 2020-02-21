Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global eye drops and lubricants market generated $15,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,625 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.”

Eye drops and lubricants are used to relieve people suffering from various eye problems, such as eye dryness, redness, infection (pink eye), allergies, itching, soreness, swelling, and others. Eye infections such as conjunctivitis and bacterial keratitis are chronic infections treated by using antibiotics therapy. Furthermore, eye and vision problems also occur due to imbalance in hormone levels, as hormones regulate important body functions and fluctuation in them can affect the eyes and vision. The discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies is expected to boost the growth of the eye drops and lubricants market in the near future.

The rise in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders worldwide, changes in the demographics across the globe, and focus on drug discovery and development for the treatment of eye disorder and diseases are the factors that drive the growth of the global eye drops and lubricants market. However, longer timelines required for the approval of eye drops and lubricants and risk of associated side effects hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in investment by manufacturers in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma globally are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global eye drops market is segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into antibiotics, hormones, artificial tears, and others. Based on the application, the market is divided into eye diseases, eye care, and others. The eye disease segment is further classified into the dry eye, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, refractive errors, and others. Based on the region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Type

o Antibiotics

o Hormones

o Artificial Tears

o Others



• By Application

o Eye Diseases

 Dry Eye

 Glaucoma

 Conjunctivitis

 Refractive Errors

 Others

o Eye Care

o Others



• By Region

o North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• China

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Akorn Consumer Health (TheraTears)

• Allergan Plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

• Pfizer Inc.

• Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

• Sager Pharma Kft.

• ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Similasan Corporation USA

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• Jawa Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

• Maya Biotech

• Neiss Labs Ltd.

• Hanuchem Laboratories

• Opulent Healthcare

