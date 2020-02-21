Global Orthopedic Implants Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The orthopedic implants market accounted for $45,901 million in 2017 is expected to reach $66,636 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.”

Orthopedic implants are medical devices that are used to replace or provide support to damaged bones or joints. These are fabricated using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength, with a plastic coating that acts as artificial cartilage. These implants are applicable in orthopedic injuries, treatment of several types of arthritis, fractures, etc. Orthopedic implants also useful in the joint replacement surgery, which is performed to remove the damaged joint and replace it with a new joint, called a prosthesis. The remarkable shift from traditional invasive procedures to minimally invasive surgeries has positively impacted the market growth.

Major factors such as a rise in the prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and a rapid increase in the aging population globally drive the market. In addition, technological innovations in the orthopedic implants industry, acceptance for implantable medical devices, and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries further supplement the market growth. However, high costs associated with procedures involving orthopedic implants treatment and stringent government policies hamper market growth. Furthermore, emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market.

This report segments the orthopedic implants market on the basis of product type, type, material type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is divided into reconstructive joint replacements, spinal implants, dental implants, trauma, Orthobiologics, and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the knee, hip, wrist & shoulder, dental, spine, ankle, and others. Depending on material type, it is differentiated into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymers biomaterials, and others. The metallic biomaterials are further segmented into stainless steel, titanium alloy, cobalt alloy, and others.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Product Type

o Reconstructive Joint Replacements

 Knee Replacement Implants

 Hip Replacement Implants

 Extremities



o Upper Extremity

 Shoulder

 Elbow

 Wrist



o Lower Extremity

 Upper

 Lower



o Spinal Implants



 Spinal Fusion Devices

• Thoracolumbar Devices

• Cervical Fixation Devices

• Interbody Fusion Devices



 Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices

• Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

• Vertebroplasty Devices

 Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices

• Dynamic Stabilization Devices

• Artificial Disc Replacement Devices

• Annulus Repair Devices

• Nuclear Disc Prostheses

 Invasive Spinal Bone Stimulators

o Dental Implants



 Root Form Dental Implants



 Plate Form Dental Implants

o Trauma

o Orthobiologics

 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

 Allograft

 Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

 Viscosupplementation Products

 Synthetic Bone Substitutes

 Others

o Others



By Biomaterial

o Metallic Biomaterials

• Stainless steel

• Titanium Alloy

• Cobalt Alloy

• Others

o Polymeric Biomaterials

o Ceramic Biomaterials

o Others



By Type

o Knee

o Hip

o Wrist & Shoulder

o Dental

o Spine

o Ankle

o Others



By Geography

o North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Australia

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Brazil

 Saudi Arabia

 South Africa

 Rest of LAMEA



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

o Arthrex, Inc.

o Conmed Corporation

o DJO Finance LLC

o Globus Medical, Inc.

o Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

o Medtronic plc.

o Stryker Corporation

o Smith and Nephew plc.

o Wright Medical Group N.V.

o Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Synthes Holding AG

• Arthrocare Corporation

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

• Aesculap Implant Systems

• The Orthopedic Implant Company

• BioTek Instruments, Inc.

