Global Surgical Imaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global surgical imaging market generated $1,063 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.”

The surgical imaging system is intraoperative imaging systems that is based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms during different surgeries such as orthopedic surgery, traumatology, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology for intra-operative imaging.

The surgical imaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in number of minimally invasive surgical procedures across geographies with increase in popularity of flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms), increase in number of hybrid operating rooms is anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the surgical imaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in demand for integrated imaging systems and technological advancement in surgical imaging systems such as the new launch of O-arms n G-arms further contribute toward the market growth. However, the higher cost of surgical imaging systems can impede the market growth

The global surgical imaging market is segmented based on modality type, technology, application, and region. Based on the modality type, the market is classified as mobile c-arms, mini c-arms, and others. According to technology, the market is categorized as image intensifier c-arms and flat-panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms). Based on the application, the market divided into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, cardiovascular, general surgery, and other surgeries. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Modality Type

• Mobile c-arms

• Mini c-arms

• Others



Technology Type

• Image Intensifier c-arms

• Flat-panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms)



Application

• Neurosurgery

• Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery

• Cardiovascular

• General Surgery

• Other Surgery

By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

• GENORAY Co., Ltd.

• Hologic, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic plc.

• SHIMADZU Corp.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Whale Imaging Inc.

• Ziehm Imaging GmbH

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

• Genoray

• Eurocolumbus

• Allengers Medical Systems

