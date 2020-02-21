Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Growth with Worldwide Industrial Analysis to 2019-2026

The Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Airbiquity Inc., TomTom International BV, Cisco, Apple Inc., Delphi Technologies, HARMAN International, Microsoft, QNX Software Systems Limited, Verizon, Sierra Wireless, Intel Corporation, Aeris, Google, NXP Semiconductors, IMS – Part of Trak Global Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, WirelessCar, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Global embedded connectivity solutions market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing trends and adoptions of connectivity solutions globally in different applications of a vehicle.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Embedded Connectivity Solutions Industry

Market Drivers:

Increased effectiveness and efficiency of performance in a vehicle as it provides real-time updates and information; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in demand for automated & management transportation systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with the implementation and complications in the integration of these connectivity services with the vehicle is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding the theft of data and privacy concerns is expected to restrain the market growth

The Embedded Connectivity Solutions market analysis report shows that providers in the market compete based on pricing, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Technology: 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

By Services: Over-The-Air Updates, Infotainment, Driver Assistance, Live Traffic Information, eCall, Vehicle Self-Diagnosis, Intelligent Parking, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management

By End-Users: OEM, Aftermarket

Top Players in the Market are: Airbiquity Inc., TomTom International BV, Cisco, Apple Inc., Delphi Technologies, HARMAN International, Microsoft, QNX Software Systems Limited, Verizon, Sierra Wireless, Intel Corporation, Aeris, Google, NXP Semiconductors, IMS – Part of Trak Global Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, WirelessCar, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Embedded Connectivity Solutions market?

The Embedded Connectivity Solutions market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Embedded Connectivity Solutions Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

