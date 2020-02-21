Global Biomarker Technologies Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The biomarker technologies market accounted for $21,594 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $58,508 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2026.”

A biomarker is a biological marker, which indicates a substance or a physical event. These indicated substances or events can be measured and the measurements can be further used for the detection of diseases, a physiological change, response to treatment and a psychological condition. Biomarker technologies are different techniques, which are employed for testing various diseases. These technologies employ the use of different products to measure a biomarker. Reagents and assays are used in various biomarker technologies such as next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and others. These biomarker technologies are used in various fields of science such as drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Majorly biomarkers are used to detect diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and others.

The rise in the prevalence of various diseases such as autoimmune diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases boosts the growth of this market. In addition, the rise in research related to drug discovery, increase in healthcare expenditure, and a surge in the use of personalized medicine are some other factors that contribute toward the growth of this market. The rise in awareness toward the need for early detection of various diseases such as cancers and high growth potential in emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period. However, the high initial investment required for biomarker discovery restricts the growth of the biomarker technologies market.

The biomarker technologies market is segmented based on product, technology, application, indication, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on the product, the market is divided into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further bifurcated into reagents and assays. Based on technology, the market is divided into a polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, immunoassays, and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Based on indication, the market is divided into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Based on region, the biomarker technologies market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

• Consumables

o Assay

o Reagent

• Instruments



By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Immunoassay

• Others



By Application

• Drug Discovery

• Diagnostics

• Personalized Medicine



By Indication

• Cancer

• Infectious Diseases

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Others



By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Illumina, Inc.

• LI-COR, Inc.

• Merck KGAA

• PERKINELMER INC.

• QIAGEN

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Eurofins Scientific

• Enzo Biochem, Inc.

• EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

• Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad RBM.).

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

