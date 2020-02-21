Concession Catering Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Autogrill, SSP

The report titled “Concession Catering Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Concession Catering market size was 26200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 38700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

A concession is the right to sell products or to provide services in exchange for a rent or a capital commitment at a specific location for a pre-determined amount of time. Main selection guidelines for the granting of a concession are brand offering, concept design and layout, brand reputation and experience.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Concession Catering Market: Autogrill, SSP, Elior Groupand others.

In the concession catering business, a limited number of large operators compete for the biggest concessions in the main sectors and geographic markets. However, most markets are still fragmented, with a significant number of small regional and national operators. We estimate that Autogrill, SSP and Elior have global market shares of 18.16%, 11.72% and 7.79%, respectively, suggesting substantial scope for expansion.

Global Concession Catering Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Concession Catering Market on the basis of Types are:

Food

Beverages

On the basis of Application , the Global Concession Catering Market is segmented into:

Airports

Motorways

Railways, City Sites & Leisure

Regional Analysis For Concession Catering Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Concession Catering Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Concession Catering Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Concession Catering Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Concession Catering Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Concession Catering Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

