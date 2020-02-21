Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2024

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Building Information Modeling (BIM) market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Autodesk, Inc (US), Nemetschek AG (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc (US), Trimble Navigation Ltd (US), Dassault Systemes S.A. (France), RIB Software AG (Germany), Robert Mcneel & Associates (US), Cadsoft Corporation (US), Siemens (Germany), AVEVA Group (UK), Aconex (Australia), Beck Technology (US), Inovaya (US), Synchro (UK), IES (UK), Hongye Technology (China), Beijing Explorer Software (China), Lubansoft (China), Glodon(China), PKPM (China),And Others

According to this study, over the next five years the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4210 million by 2024, from US$ 1710 million in 2019.

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure

The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market on the basis of Types are:

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

On The basis Of Application, the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market is

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

Regions Are covered By Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

