Cloud Gaming Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Gaming market will register a 46.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 450 million by 2024, from US$ 45 million in 2019

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

The Cloud Gaming market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Cloud Gaming Market on the basis of Types are:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cloud Gaming Market is

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Regions Are covered By Cloud Gaming Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

