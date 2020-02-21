LVDT Transducers Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2024

The LVDT Transducers Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “LVDT Transducers Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this LVDT Transducers market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global LVDT Transducers Market:

TE Connectivity, Honeywell, Sensata Technologies (Kavlico), AMETEK, Curtiss-Wright, Micro-Epsilon, Meggitt (Sensorex), Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta), G.W. Lisk Company, OMEGA (Spectris), Sensonics, Monitran, WayCon Positionsmesstechnik, Active Sensors, LORD Corporation,And Others

According to this study, over the next five years the LVDT Transducers market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 920 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million in 2019.

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) are non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called boreliner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well.

The LVDT Transducers market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in LVDT Transducers market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of LVDT Transducers. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

By product, the global LVDT transducer market is segmented into AC LVDT and DC LVDT transducer which are widely used for Military/Aerospace, Power generation, Petrochemical, Automotive Industry. Of these, AC LVDT transducer accounts for majority 38.75% market share of global revenue and DC LVDT accounts for majority 61.25% market share of global revenue in 2017.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology

This report segments the global LVDT Transducers Market on the basis of Types are:

AC Type

DC Type

On The basis Of Application, the Global LVDT Transducers Market is

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry

Other

Regions Are covered By LVDT Transducers Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

