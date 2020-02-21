Airport Security Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The Airport Security Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Airport Security Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Airport Security Market

American Science and Engineering, Bosch, C.E.I.A SpA, Hitachi, L-3 Communications, Lockheed Martin, OSI Systems, Safran Morpho, Siemens AG, Smiths Detection.

The Airport Security Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period

Increasing Security Rules and Regulations at the Airports Worldwide

The rise in the number of terrorist threats as well as the rise in the number of attacks carried out at airports in the recent years has highlighted the urgent need for increased security measures. Since 9/11, five terrorist attack attempts on the US airlines and airports have made airport security a continued priority for various government officials worldwide. Issuing of the Aviation and Transportation Security Act after the 9/11 attacks led to the creation of the Transport Security Administration and had federal employees put in charge of airport screening. Moreover, during the past few years, various airports around the world have witnessed significant development regarding airport security.

Market Insights

Furthermore, countries such as China, in the present scenario, have introduced human imaging devices which makes use of millimeter wave technology in order to check a passenger at the airport completely. This technology has been installed on trial in four Chinese airports in 2017 according to the rules and regulations mandated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Additionally, the CAAC have implemented their latest official technical standards as well as testing programs for the wave human imaging technology installed at Chinese airports. Moreover, after the US as well as the European Union, China is one of the first countries in the Asia- Pacific region to use this technology. Likewise, the human wave imaging technology has already been put into operations by various countries including the US, Britain, Netherlands, Japan as well as Australia. Furthermore, the technology shall lead to replacing the handheld metal detectors which are being used for the last 26 years according to CAAC.

Additionally, the human wave millimeter imaging technology has been approved as one of the most advanced technology for performing global airport security checks thereby improving efficiency at the airport. Furthermore, in 2018, the facial recognition technology has been installed in a total of 557 security channels at 62 airports including Shanghai Pudong International Airport as well as Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and the technology has proved to be accurate and effective. With various airports in China adopting the technology, it has led to improvements regarding passenger handling at the airports. Moreover, the systems allow the passenger to skip the check-in formalities at the airport and proceed towards the security check-ins where cameras scan the face of the passengers as well as their passports and IDs to confirm the identity of the passengers.

The Airport Security market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Airport Security Market on the basis of Types are

Access Control, Cyber Security, Perimeter Security, Screening, Surveillance, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Airport Security Market is Segmented into

Civilian and Commercial Airport, Military Airport

Regions Are covered By Airport Security Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05141228944/global-airport-security-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=46&Source=GA

