RFID And Barcode Printer Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Toshiba Tec Corp, Avery Dennison Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, WASP Barcode Technologies, Dascom Corporation, Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., Godex International Co. Ltd., OKI Data Americas, Inc., Cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. Kg, Brother International Corporation, Primera Technologies Inc.,And Others

The RFID and barcode printer market was valued at USD 3.45 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2025.

With the growing demand for e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and Flipkart, is boosting the need for barcode printers in the e-commerce industry with improved profitability. The increasing demand for e-commerce industries and elimination of human errors is the key driving factor for the market. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast period is considered between 2017 and 2022. The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of themarket on the basis of type, technology, printing resolution, industry, and geography. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market. It also gives a detailed overview of the value chain in the market, and analyzes the market trends.

This report segments the global RFID And Barcode Printer Market on the basis of Types are:

Desktop

Mobile

On The basis Of Application, the Global RFID And Barcode Printer Market is

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

