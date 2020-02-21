Agricultural Fumigants Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Agricultural Fumigants Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Agricultural Fumigants Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Agricultural Fumigants market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

Dow, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, DuPont, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Ikeda Kogyo, Arkema, Chemtura, Eastman, Solvay, ASHTA Chemicals, Jiangsu Shuangling, Dalian Dyechem, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng, Nantong Shizhuang, Limin Chemical, Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine.

The Global Agricultural Fumigants market size will increase to 1450 Million US$ by 2025, from 1180 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Agricultural Fumigants Market 2019

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03011119354/global-agricultural-fumigants-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=GA

With rapid investments in technology and R&D, many new varieties of products are being developed with less toxicity and more efficiency. The growth of the agricultural fumigants market can be attributed to several factors, such as an increase in inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practices, and advanced storage technology. But, fumigants cause several problems, including possible phytotoxicity, depending on the type of crop and its variety, seasonal conditions, humidity, temperature, fumigant concentration, and duration of treatment. Therefore, it is recommended to be used by professional fumigators only, due to its high toxicity as a respiratory poison.

Key Market Trends

Growing Agricultural Production

With increasing agricultural production, the demand for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend over the years. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 70% by 2050, in order to meet the growing demand for food. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses, storage technologies, and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the long run. In warehouses, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants decrease the loss of agricultural products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for the agricultural fumigants market across the world.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America is the largest market for agricultural fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in major countries. The major commodities consuming fumigants for both storage and soil application in the region are corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. In North America, the United States is the largest market, accounting for more than half of the regional market share. The major fumigants in the US market are chloropicrin, sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, ethylene oxide, etc. Over 90 fumigant-based products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 25 companies. A few key players are AMVAC Chemicals, Degesch America Inc., Syngenta Canada Inc., United Phosphorus Inc., etc.

The Agricultural Fumigants market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Agricultural Fumigants Market on the basis of Types are

1,3-Dichloropropene, Chloropicrin, Methyl Bromide, Metam Sodium, Phosphine, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is Segmented into

Soil Consumption, Warehouse Consumption

Exclusive discount on this report

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03011119354/global-agricultural-fumigants-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=GA

Regions Are covered By Agricultural Fumigants Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Agricultural Fumigants market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Agricultural Fumigants market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03011119354/global-agricultural-fumigants-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=46&Source=GA

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com