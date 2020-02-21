Tetrachlorosilane Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2026

The Tetrachlorosilane Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Tetrachlorosilane Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Tetrachlorosilane market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Evonik Industries AG, Dow Dupont Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group, Inner Mongolia Dakang Industrial Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Shandong Xinlong Group, Air Liquide, Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Co Ltd., Mitsubishi material corporation, GCL Poly Energy Holding Limited, TBEA Co. Ltd.,And Others

the global silico n tetrachloride market was valued at approximately USD 1,833 million in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD 2,494 million by 2024, at a CAGR of around 4.3% between 2020 and 2026.

Silicon tetrachloride, also called tetrachlorosilane, is a colorless, inorganic compound that is volatile in nature with a low boiling point. It is a fuming liquid that has a pungent odor and is moisture-sensitive. It easily decomposes in water, in the presence of heat into, to form hydrogen chloride and silicic acid. Silicon tetrachloride is a byproduct of polycrystalline silicon. It is used as an intermediate for synthesizing silicon-based products and surfacing modifying agents.

Electronics Grade

Technical Grade

Chemical Intermediate

Silicone Rubber

Optic Fiber Preform

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

