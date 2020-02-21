Agricultural Chelates Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Agricultural Chelates Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Agricultural Chelates Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Agricultural Chelates Market

BASF, Akzo Nobel, Nufarm Limited, Haifa Chemicals, Protex International, Valagro SPA, Van Iperen International, Deretil Agronutritional, Shandong Iro Chelating Chemicals.

The agricultural chelates market was valued at USD 489.2 million in 2018. The market is forecast to be worth USD 629.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Micronutrients play an important role in agriculture, as they increase the yield and enhance the quality of agricultural produce. These essential elements are used by plants in very small quantities and they are effectively supplied by complexes containing chelated compounds, which are more stable than the non-chelated metals. EDTA, DTPA, and EDDHA are the most commonly used agricultural chelates. Micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, copper, manganese, calcium, and magnesium can be chelated easily, while the other nutrients cannot be chelated readily.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Incidences of Micronutrient Deficiency

Micronutrient deficiencies, owing to many factors, such as low soil organic matter and high clay content, act as delimiters to the agricultural chelates markets growth. Micronutrient fertilizers with chelating agents become increasingly advantageous, as they offer sustainability and stability in increasing the production of various food grains, oilseeds, and pulses. Chelating agents are organic molecules that can trap or encapsulate certain metal ions, such as Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Cobalt, Zinc, and Manganese. Zinc deficiency affects many crops, such as maize, rice, and wheat, and is the most widespread micronutrient deficiency, globally. Boron is the second most widespread deficiency, while iron deficiency is prevalent in regions with the Mediterranean climate and calcareous soils. In Europe and Australia, calcium deficiency is relatively common. Relative susceptibility of certain crops to micronutrients is as follows.

Increasing Agricultural Chelates Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

The Asia – Pacific region has the highest market value for agricultural chelates, which is majorly led by China, India, and Australia. The Asia – Pacific agricultural chelates market is growing at a higher rate in the forecasted period due to increasing population in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is estimated to have the highest market share of 43%, followed by India, Australia, and Japan. Australia is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. A rapid increase in population and the increasing demand for food has forced farmers to grow crops with higher yield, thus increasing the demand for Chelates in the region. The chelates market in the Asia-Pacific region is a fragmented market, with some of the major companies, Yara India, Coromandel International, BASF, DuPont, and Nufarm Limited.

The Agricultural Chelates market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Agricultural Chelates Market on the basis of Types are

EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), EDDHA (ethylenediamine-N, N-bis (2-hydroxyphenylacetic acid)), DTPA (diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid), IDHA (D, L-Aspartic acid N-(1, 2-dicarboxyethyl) tetrasodium salt), Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Agricultural Chelates Market is Segmented into

Fruits and vegetables, Oilseeds & pulses, Cereals & grains, Others

Regions Are covered By Agricultural Chelates Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

