Seed Treatment Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Global Seed Treatment market size will increase to 11800 Million US$ by 2025, from 5410 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Seed treatment involves the use of processes and products for effective integrated pest management (IPM). It is a sustainable agricultural practice as the use of these products and processes targets the diseases and pests with lower dosages of active ingredients per hectare.

– Various regulations and government agencies are encouraging the use of seed treatments because seed treatment offers effective seed protection from pathogens, insects, and other pests, in addition to contributing to the healthy and uniform stand establishment of a variety of crops produced.

– The seed treatment market is driven by increasing awareness among the farming community, increasing demand for food grains, and economic growth among countries, among other factors.

– Innovation in seed treatment technology is important to combat the problem of climate change, develop resistance toward certain agrochemicals, and stay ahead of competitors. Hence, more seed industries are focusing toward forging new collaborations and the introduction of new products, in order to take advantage of innovations in both biology and chemistry of new seed treatment technologies. For instance, DowDuPont Inc. had launched three critical seed treatment products for farmers in Canada and the United States in 2017.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Cost of High-quality Seeds

High cost associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds is one of the significant factor driving the growth of the seed treatment market, globally. Seed treatment is being increasingly considered by farmers as a mode to protect investments made on good quality seeds, due to an increase in regulatory issues relating to fumigation, as well as the foliar application of pesticides. Replanting of seeds, due to poor germination and insect attack is expensive. Moreover, the high cost of labor requirements is associated with the overall cost. Thus, seed treatment is an effective solution for farmers because good quality seeds lead to better produce. Owing to the fact that most of the GM seeds are costly and treated with biological and chemical treatments, there is an increase in area of cultivation of GM crops, which is positively affecting the growth of the seed treatment market. For the past five years, developing countries have planted more biotech crops, 19 developing countries planted 54% (99.6 million hectares) of the global biotech hectares, which boosts the demand for more biotech seeds.

Europe Dominates the Seed Treatment Market

In 2018, Europe witnesses the highest share in the seed treatment market and Spain has the largest market for seed treatment, followed by France, Germany, and Russia. A significant part of the organic crops produced in Spain is mainly used for exporting to other European countries, and increasing demand for the organic farming market in Europe is increasing the demand for the non-chemical seed treatment products. The demand for treated seeds is high in Germany, as cereal crops, like maize, barley, and fruits and vegetables, like grapes and sugar beet, are cultivated on a large scale in the country. Ban of GMO seeds, demand for higher yield, and the governments discouragement in use of chemical products in the region, are encouraging the use of the biological seed treatment products.

The Seed Treatment market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Seed Treatment Market on the basis of Types are

Insecticides, Fungicides, Nutrients, Biological Additives, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Seed Treatment Market is Segmented into

Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Canola, Cotton, Others

Regions Are covered By Seed Treatment Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

