HVDC Converter Station Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

Top Companies in the Global HVDC Converter Station Market

ABB, Siemens, GE & Alstom Energy, BHEL, Areva, Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi.

Market Overview

An HVDC converter station (or simply converter station) is a specialised type of substation which forms the terminal equipment for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line. It converts direct current to alternating current or the reverse.

The HVDC Converter Station market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. LCC, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.2 Billion by the year 2025, LCC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Growing Renewable Energy Sector

The renewable power plants are generally located in rural areas and require long-distance transmission lines, to provide the generated electricity to the consumers. Large renewable power plants, such as solar farms and wind farms, consist of several power generation units and thereby require interconnection of these power units. The HVDC transmission lines incur lower transmission losses for long-distance power transmission and are better suited for the interconnection of different power units, than HVAC transmission lines. The increasing number of renewable energy generation plants, such as solar farms and offshore wind farms, is expected to positively impact the growth of the HVDC converter system market.

Key Market Trend

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$190 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$164.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, LCC will reach a market size of US$485.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The HVDC Converter Station market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global HVDC Converter Station Market on the basis of Types are

0-500MW, 501MW-999MW, 1000MW-2000MW, 2000+ MW

On The basis Of Application, the Global HVDC Converter Station Market is Segmented into

Underground Power links, Powering Island and Remote Loads, Connecting Wind Farms, Interconnecting Networks, Oil & Gas Platforms

Regions Are covered By HVDC Converter Station Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Key Developments in the Market

May 2017: Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd were awarded an HVDC order from the Indian transmission operator Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID), for the supply of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system.

Impact of the HVDC Converter Station market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– HVDC Converter Station market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

