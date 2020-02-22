South Africa Power Market Analysis and Outlook During 2020-2026

South Africa Power market continues to report strong growth driven by economic activity, growing residential and industrial sector demand. Conventional fuels account for a dominant share of South Africa power generation but a rapid increase in the use of renewable fuels is being observed.

Drive towards Electric vehicles, rapid industrialization and growing consumption per capita are set to drive the South Africa power industry growth over the medium-term future. On the other hand, an increasing number of companies are focusing on adopting new technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), smart metering, artificial intelligence and others into their power generation and distribution sectors.

Strong growth in new power plant capacity addition is expected in South Africa over the forecast period. Both the government-owned and private companies are likely to boost their investments in new power projects in South Africa amid strong market prospects.

South Africa Power Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s power industry. Key trends and critical insights into South Africa power markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.

South Africa Electricity, South Africa Coal-Fired Power, South Africa Oil Fired Power, and South Africa Nuclear Fired Power markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026. Further, South Africa power production including electricity, coal-fired power, gas-fired power, oil-fired power, hydropower electricity generation, and other renewable power production is forecast from 2016 to 2026. Demand for all the power sectors are also forecast during the period.

South Africa Power market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of South Africa on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global power, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America power market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.

South Africa population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of South Africa power markets.

Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading power companies in South Africa are detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.

