Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at $695 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $1,037 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2018 to 2025.”

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is an ideal growth medium containing several nutrients and an optimal combination of growth factors, which make it the most effective growth promoter for almost any cell culture system. In addition, the significantly lower content of antibodies compared to adult and newborn sera minimize the risk of antibody cross-reaction with cells in culture. FBS finds its application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.

A significant rise in biotechnological R&D pertaining to the introduction of novel biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in demand for FBS. Moreover, an increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries boost market growth. However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with the potential misuse of biotechnology research practices and a dearth of skilled personnel hamper the market growth. Few fraud cases associated with the production of fetal bovine sera have been reported, which further restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, untapped potential of the emerging economies such as India, China, and others is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the fetal bovine serum market.

The fetal bovine serum media market is segmented based on application, end-user, and region. The applications covered in the study include biopharmaceuticals, cell culture, human and animal vaccine production, and others. Depending on end-user, the market is classified into the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, and research laboratory. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Application

o Biopharmaceuticals

o Cell Culture

o Human & Animal Vaccine Production

o Others



• By End-User

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Academic Institute

o Research Laboratory



• By Region

o North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Brazil

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• GE Healthcare

• Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

• HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd.

• Bio-Techne

• Biowest

• Biological Industries

• Atlas Biologicals

• Rocky Mountain Biologicals

• PAN-Biotech.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

• Takara Bio, Inc.

• Cyagen Biosciences

• Tissue Culture Biologicals

• Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

• TCS Biosciences Ltd.

• Corning Incorporated

• Access Biologicals

• Caisson Laboratories, Inc.