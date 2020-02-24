Global Spirulina Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Spirulina is a natural algae powder known as cyanobacteria that comprise a potent level of proteins, antioxidants, and vitamin B and other nutrients. Spirulina exhibits various benefits such as lowering of LDL and triglyceride levels and anticancer properties. It also reduces blood pressure, is effective against anemia, and improves muscle strength.

“The global spirulina market generated $346 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $779 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.”

The increase in the use of spirulina as a dietary food supplement, owing to its high nutritional content is the major factor that drives the spirulina market. Furthermore, the increase in the adoption of healthy food in developed countries fuel the market growth of spirulina in food & beverages. The rise in the prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune diseases, and other diseases boosts the demand for spirulina.

Furthermore, the increase in healthcare expenditure and disposable income among the population is anticipated to increase market growth. However, a limited resource of spirulina as it is extracted from the freshwater sources that are available in very few areas hinders the market growth. Emerging economies such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil are anticipated to provide new opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The global spirulina market is segmented into type, application, drug formulation, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. Based on the application, it is categorized into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, agriculture, feed, and others. Based on drug formulation, the spirulina market is categorized into powder, tablet & capsule, liquid, and granule & gelling agent. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Arthrospira Platensis

o Arthrospira Maxima



• By Application

o Nutraceuticals

o Food & Beverages

o Cosmetics

o Animal Feed

o Others



• By Drug Formulation

o Powder

o Tablet & Capsule

o Liquid

o Granule & Gelling Agent

• By Region

o North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• UK

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• China

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Cyanotech

• DIC Corporation

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.

• Algenol Biofuels Inc

• Prolgae

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

• Parry Neutraceuticals

• Algatec

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• GNC Holdings, Inc.

• Now Health Group Inc.

• Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.

• Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd.

• Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd.

