Global Middle East Disposable Gloves Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Middle East disposable gloves market size in 2017 is $355.92 million and is projected to reach $615.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.”

Disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food industry, and others for preventing cross-contamination between caregivers and patients. Owing to the minimal costs associated with disposable gloves, these are widely used for medical use for examinations and surgical procedures.

In terms of volume, polyethylene gloves exhibited the highest growth throughout the forecast period. Disposable gloves are primarily used in the healthcare and food industry, as a protection measure to avoid cross-infection between caregivers and patients. Over the period, a number of variants of disposable gloves have been developed such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene. Each of the variants renders a unique benefit over conventional gloves, which in turn increases its applications in various industries such as food service, clean room, and industrial application. For instance, nitrile gloves are more puncture-resistant, frictionless, and offer longer shelf life as compared to latex gloves.

The major factors driving the growth of the disposable gloves market is a rise in concern for safety and hygiene and novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture-resistant, and control latex-associated infections. However, highly competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers hampers the market growth. On the contrary, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.

The Middle East disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powdered and non-powdered form. Depending on the type, it is fragmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The applications covered in the study include medical and nonmedical. The medical segment is sub-segmented into the examination and surgical gloves. The nonmedical segment is further segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the rest of the Middle East.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Middle East disposable gloves market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

 An in-depth analysis of various countries is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current market trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans

 A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the Middle East disposable gloves market growth is provided

 An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves in the Middle East disposable gloves industry

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

• Natural Rubber Gloves

• Nitrile Gloves

• Vinyl Gloves

• Neoprene

• Polyethylene

• Others

By Form

• Powdered

• Non-powdered

By Application

• Medical

o Examination

o Surgical

• Non-medical

o Food Service

o Clean Room

o Industrial

By Region

• Middle East

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Rest of Middle East

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Top Glove Corporation Berhad,

• Supermax Corporation Berhad,

• Semperit AG Holding

• Rubberex Corp. M Bhd,

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Dynarex Corporation

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Ansell Limited

• Abbott Laboratories

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd,

• Cypress Medical Products LLC

• Microflex Corporation

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2099-middle-east-disposable-gloves-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com