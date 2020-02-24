U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The U.S. topical pain relief market size was valued at $2,324 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,730 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.”

Pain is a distressing feeling, which is usually caused by intense or damaging stimuli. Pain is the most prevalent symptom associated with most chronic conditions. Pain management involves the employment of medications or analgesics and therapies to treat several pain conditions. Whenever these medications are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief. These analgesics include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, capsaicin, and opioids. These medications are present as creams, ointments, gels, and transdermal patches. They are mostly available as over-the-counter (OTC) products while some are available through prescription only.

Market dynamics

The growth of the U.S. topical pain relief market is majorly driven by an increase in the prevalence of arthritis and other bone-related conditions, diabetic neuropathy, leading to pain. Other factors that boost the market growth include a rise in the adoption of topical pain relief products as they cause lesser side effects as compared to oral pain relief, upsurge in the geriatric population across the U.S., and increase in demand for topical pain relief by sports players. However, factors such as topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of an online platform for topical therapeutics is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Market segmentation

The U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented based on the therapeutic class, type, formulation, and distribution channel. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl. The non-opioids segment accounted for the largest U.S. topical pain relief market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period owing to high preferability and easy availability of non-opioids drugs.

By type, the U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Over-the-counter pain relief segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to easy availability and high demand for topical pain relief products by sportsperson. Based on formulation, the market is classified into cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. The cream-based pain relief segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to the high availability of these products with a high success rate and lesser side effects. On the other hand, the patch pain relief segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The distribution channels covered in the study include pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores. Pharmacies & drug stores are the major revenue contributors in the U.S. topical pain relief market due to the higher presence and wide availability of drugs. On the other side, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest U.S. topical pain relief market growth during the forecast period owing to higher digital literacy among the population. Moreover, these pharmacies offer various advantages such as fewer expenses, more convenience, price comparisons, and easy access to patient reviews, which drive the market growth of this segment.

The key players of this market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sanofi S.A., Topical BioMedics, Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Nestle S.A.

Other players (these players are not profiled in the report and the same can be included on request) in the value chain include Troy Healthcare, LLC, Emami Group, Chattem, Inc., Exzell Pharma, and Performance Health Technologies, Inc.

Key Benefits for US topical pain relief market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current U.S. topical pain relief market trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the U.S. topical pain relief market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a U.S. scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

US topical pain relief Key market segments:



By Therapeutic Class

Non-opioids

Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Methyl Salicylate

Capsaicin

Lidocaine

Other Non-opioids

Opioids

Buprenorphine

Fentanyl



By Type

Prescription Pain Relief

Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief



By Formulation

Cream

Gel

Spray

Patch

Others



By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-commerce

Retail & Grocery Stores

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2077-u.s.-topical-pain-relief-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com