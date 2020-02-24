Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market accounted for $2,332 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,226 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.12% from 2019 to 2026.”

Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices are used during the surgeries for several eye-related diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, corneal transplant, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. These ophthalmic visco-surgical devices are of utmost importance to provide proper treatment to the patients to avoid further damage to the vision or loss of vision. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices play a crucial role in eye surgeries by protecting the cornea, maintaining the pressure inside eye, creating deep anterior spaces, and others. The benefits these offers have led to the rise in their use across the globe.

Rise in government initiatives that aim at setting up guidelines to control the increase in vision impairment across the globe are compelling the key manufacturers to introduce novel ophthalmic devices in the market. Moreover, the surge in the prevalence of cataracts and glaucoma, an increase in the number of eye surgeries performed, and a rise in the geriatric population are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. In addition, the surge in the adoption of viscoelastic devices across the globe also boosts the growth of the viscoelastic devices market. Furthermore, growth potential offered by developing economies presents lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of ophthalmic surgeries and low accessibility to eye care in low-income countries hinder the growth of this market.

The ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on the product, the market is divided into cohesive ophthalmic viscoelastic and dispersive ophthalmic viscoelastic. Based on the application, the market is classified into cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, corneal transplant, and vitreoretinal surgery. Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, others, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Based on region, the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

o Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

o Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic



By Application

o Cataract

o Glaucoma

o Corneal Transplant

o Vitreoretinal Surgery



By End-User

o Hospitals

o Ophthalmic Clinics

o Others



By Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Bausch Health Companies, Inc

• Eyekon Medical Inc.

• Bohus Biotech Ab

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Cima Technology Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

• Rumex International Corporation

• Haohai Biological Technology

• Altacor

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Hoya Corporation.

• St. Shine Optical Co, Ltd.

• CooperVision Inc.

• Tomey Corporation

• Haag-Strait AG